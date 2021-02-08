Navajo Nation confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one death. The latest numbers released Sunday raised the totals to 28,897 cases and 1,057 known deaths since the pandemic began. U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed a long-awaited major disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation. It will provide more federal resources and prompts the release of federal funds for the reimbursement of emergency funds. The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Navajo Department of Health has identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.