Coyotes tie game in final second, beat Blues 4-3 in shootout

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Clayton Keller scored the tying goal with seven-tenths of a second remaining in regulation and Christian Dvorak’s shootout goal was the winner as the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3. Conor Garland and Dvorak scored in regulation, and Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves as Arizona has won its third consecutive game over the Blues in St. Louis. Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and David Perron added a goal for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the Blues, who have lost three straight games for the first time this season.