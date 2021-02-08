Biden, Harris to virtually see Glendale stadium vaccine site

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually tour the mass COVID-19 vaccination site set up at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The White House and Gov. Doug Ducey’s office confirmed they will be remotely shown the around-the-clock facility Wednesday afternoon. The Republican governor has held up the stadium as a model for other states trying to establish large vaccination venues. The event comes as the Arizona Department of Health Services reports an additional 2,250 new virus cases and seven more deaths. The state has now seen more than 780,000 cases and over 14,000 deaths.