Arizona Democrats move to expel lawmaker at Jan. 6 rally

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats in the Arizona House are moving to expel a Republican lawmaker who attended the Jan. 6 rally that turned violent when demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol. Democrats led by Rep. Athena Salman of Tempe say Republican Rep. Mark Finchem of Tucson violated his oath of office and undermined democracy. Finchem is one of former President Donald Trump’s most outspoken allies sharing disproven allegations of election fraud. He has said he remained 500 yards from the Capitol and didn’t learn it was breached until hours after the mob broke in. He did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday. Expelling him would require support from two-thirds of the GOP-controlled house.