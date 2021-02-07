Suns hang on for 100-91 victory over the Celtics

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 19 points, Devin Booker had 18 points and 11 assists and the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Boston Celtics 100-91. Phoenix improved to 13-9 this season and has won five of its past six games. Cam Johnson added 17 points off the bench while Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Boston stayed fairly close for most of the game despite a rough shooting performance. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and seven assists.