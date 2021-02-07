Navajo Nation reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. The latest numbers released Saturday night raised the totals to 28,872 cases and 1,056 known deaths since the pandemic began. U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed a long-awaited major disaster declaration for the Navajo Nation. It will provide more federal resources and prompts the release of federal funds for the reimbursement of emergency funds expended to address the COVID-19 pandemic on the Navajo Nation which covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.