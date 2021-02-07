Mesa police fatally shoot armed man who refused to drop gun

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say officers fatally shot an armed man who reportedly was making suicidal threats. They say officers were called to an apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police were told that a 23-year-old who had called the mental health crisis line was in an apartment with two young children. After hanging up on the call, police say the man walked outside of his apartment with a gun. Officers demanded he drop the weapon, but police say the man didn’t comply.

They say non-lethal rounds were used before the man was shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital while the children were unharmed and returned to their family. Police have yet to release the man’s name.