Longtime ESPN baseball correspondent Pedro Gomez dies at 58

Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who covered more than 25 World Series, has died. He was 58. Gomez died unexpectedly at home Sunday, his family said in a statement. No cause of death was given. Gomez joined ESPN as a Phoenix-based reporter in 2003 after being a sports columnist and national baseball writer at The Arizona Republic since 1997. He was best known at the network for his coverage of Barry Bonds and his pursuit of the home-run record during the steroid controversy. He was a correspondent on ESPN’s “SportsCenter”, “Baseball Tonight” and additional shows, including the network’s “Wednesday Night Baseball” package.