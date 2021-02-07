Hiker dies after a 40-foot fall at Phoenix’s Papago Park

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man who fell about 40 feet while hiking the Hole in the Rock trail at Phoenix’s Papago Park has died. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday. Paramedics loaded the injured hiker into a big wheel stretcher and safely got him down the rest of the trail. The man was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition and he later was pronounced dead. Authorities say the man was in his 20s. His name wasn’t immediately released Sunday.