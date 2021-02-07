City to investigate challenge coin after Phoenix protest

PHOENIX (AP) — City officials want an outside investigation into claims of a challenge coin with inappropriate messaging and imagery being circulated among Phoenix police officers. The frontside of the coins show a man being shot in the groin with the date of an August 2017 protest on the backside. The coin was apparently circulated among some members of the police department following a protest when officers used tear gas and bean bag rounds on protesters. One protester kicked a gas canister and then was shot in the groin with a pepper ball. The protest formed following a visit from then-President Donald Trump and a rally at the downtown Phoenix Convention Center.