Suspect in 2016 Las Vegas killing arrested at Mexican border

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities in Arizona have arrested a man near the U.S.-Mexico border who is suspected in a 2016 homicide case in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas police department said on Friday that 27-year-old Victor Delgado Jr. was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near a border crossing in Nogales, Arizona. Delgado is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, where he faces multiple charges including murder. Police say two men allegedly began fighting at a gas station in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, 2016, around 6:15 a.m. when a third person approached and fired several shots, killing a 28-year-old man. Police say the shooter and one of the men fled the scene.