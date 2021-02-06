Jordan Spieth shoots 61, raises volume at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under 61 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Winless since the 2017 British Open, Spieth is trying recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour. The 27-year-old Texan raised the volume considerably at TPC Scottsdale, drawing the biggest roar of the week on the par-3 16th when he curled in a 36-footer for birdie and the outright lead. He followed with a fan-thrilling 30-footer for birdie on 17. The fourth-ranked Schauffele shot a 65 to match Spieth at 18-under 196.