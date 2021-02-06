Chychrun scores twice as Coyotes beat Blues 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored twice and Clayton Keller added a power-play goal, helping the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1. Keller, a St. Louis native, rushed by Oskar Sundqvist and beat rookie Ville Husso through the goaltender’s legs 10:44 into the second period. Chychrun added an empty-netter in the final minute. Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper, who lost his previous start Tuesday, stopped 24 shots to improve to 3-5-1. Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis. Husso made 16 stops in his third start.