Sheriff’s Department: Man held key fob when shot by deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a dark object held by a man fatally shot as he allegedly charged a sheriff’s deputy turned out to be a key fob and no gun was found at the scene. A department statement said Deputy Gilbert Caudillo shot 19-year-old Bradley Alexander Lewis after Lewis used his vehicle to ram a sheriff’s vehicle and then quickly got out while holding a dark object in his hand. The department statement said deputies had pulled over Lewis after they responded to a report of a man attempting to break into vehicles early the morning of Jan. 20,.