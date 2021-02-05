Forecasters: Arizona faces above-normal wildfire threats

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Drought remains in place across Arizona with a likelihood of warm and dry conditions in coming months even after a recent storm that dropped heavy snow across much of the state’s high country. That’s according to a new outlook released by the National Weather Service’s Flagstaff office for the 2021 wildfire season. The outlook shows nearly all of the state covered by severe, extreme or exceptional drought. The forecasters say conditions and indicators add up to above-normal fire threats by April at lower elevations from southeastern Arizona to Yavapai County and similar threats spreading north along the Mogollon Rim by May.