Booker, Paul carry Suns past Pistons 109-92

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 23 points, Chris Paul added 20 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 109-92 win over the Detroit Pistons. Phoenix’s Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season. The Suns improved to 12-9. The Pistons struggled in just about every phase but especially long-range shooting. They were 7 of 36 (19%) on 3-pointers. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points. Detroit has lost three straight games and eight of its past 10.