Raanta makes 39 saves, Coyotes beat Blues 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Antti Raanta made 39 saves, Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored first-period goals and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3. Arizona got its first road win of the season in four tries. St. Louis, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, beat Arizona 4-3 on Tuesday. Raanta improved to 5-2 against St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for St. Louis and fell to 6-2-1. Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues. Hoffman’s first goal with 3:15 left in the game brought the Blues to within 3-1.