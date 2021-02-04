Matthew NeSmith, Mark Hubbard share Phoenix Open lead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew NeSmith and Mark Hubbard each shot an 8-under 63 to share the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Hubbard had his lowest score on the PGA Tour, and NeSmith matched his career low. There were about 5,000 spectators at sunny TPC Scottsdale, a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a PGA Tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, the tournament opened with some very different sights and sounds. Nate Lashley and Sam Burns were a stroke back, and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker followed at 65.