Judge orders US officials to weigh coal mines’ climate costs

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge says U.S. officials downplayed climate change impacts and other environmental costs from the expansion of a massive coal mine near the Montana-Wyoming border. U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said in a ruling Wednesday that under former President Donald Trump, officials played up the economic benefits of the Spring Creek Mine expansion but failed to consider the society-wide impacts of climate change. Spring Creek is Montana’s largest coal mine. Environmentalists said the case could show how far the administration of President Joe Biden is willing to go to unwind decisions made under his predecessors. Biden has ordered agencies to account for the full costs of emitting greenhouse gases.