Ethics panel to investigate senator accused of harassment

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate’s Ethics Committee has voted to investigate allegations of workplace harassment against newly sworn-in Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers. The panel of three Republicans and two Democrats spent more than an hour Thursday in executive session discussing the allegations made by Rogers’ former assistant before unanimously voting to investigate. Michael Polloni accused Rogers of berating him, making comments about his weight, damaging his personal belongings and questioning if he really had been sick with the coronavirus. In a written response, Rogers says the allegations are “a complete fabrication.”