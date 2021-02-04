Arizona studies use of remote systems to guide merge traffic

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is studying use of remote technology to manage highway traffic that must merge when approaching a highway work zone with a lane closure. ADOT says its “smart work zone” uses computers, portable message boards and sensors to provide drivers with real-time instructions based on changing circumstances. The study is being conducted at two bridge rehabilitation sites on Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Winslow. The system directs westbound traffic to merge well ahead of the work sites if traffic is light but encourages drivers to wait to merge as long as possible if traffic is heavy.