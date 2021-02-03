Williamson’s 28 points lead Pelicans past Suns, 123-101

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson punctuated a 28-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop jam and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101. Brandon Ingram scored 23 and Lonzo Ball added 18 points for New Orleans, which led by as many as 28 in the fourth quarter. Steven Adams had 11 points and 13 rebounds while returning from a sore left calf that had sidelined him for a game. Devin Booker scored 25 for the Suns, who had come in on a three-game winning streak. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Chris Paul had 10 points.