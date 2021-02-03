McIlroy learns volunteer stepped on ball that was plugged

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed each took relief from an embedded ball after it hopped in the rough last week at Torrey Pines. Turns out there was one difference. McIlroy says the PGA Tour told him that a volunteer had stepped on his golf ball while looking for it. The volunteer never said that during the round. Both McIlroy and Reed followed the rules in taking their drops based on what they knew at the time. McIlroy says he started to question himself after seeing video showing that his ball bounced first. He says learning that the volunteer stepped on it made him feel better.