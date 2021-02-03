Skip to Content

Man accused in fatal shooting in Tempe over video game sale

3:17 pm AP - Arizona News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the sale of a video game system. They say 19-year-old Gabriel Hernandez was taken into custody Tuesday at a home in Mesa. He’s been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons. Police say they were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Monday and found Daniel Moreno with a gunshot wound.  Moreno later died at a hospital. Police say Hernandez allegedly went to the apartment looking to collect a small amount of money related to the sale of a video game system. Moreno reportedly refused to let Hernandez into his apartment and police say that apparently led to the shooting.

Associated Press

