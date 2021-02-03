Glendale mayor to under heart bypass surgery on Thursday

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers’ office says he will under heart bypass surgery on Thursday.Weiers’ office said in a statement that the surgery was scheduled after Weiers went to an urgent care on Monday and then was admitted to a hospital. According to the office’s statement, Weiers is expected to make a full recovery and Vice Mayor Ian Hugh will fill in for Weiers until he returns.Weiers is serving his third four-year term as mayor.