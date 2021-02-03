D-backs add veteran reliever Soria on $3.5M, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms on $3.5 million, one-year deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The agreement was reached on Wednesday and confirmed by The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending the completion of a physical exam. Soria can earn an extra $500,000 in performance incentives. The two-time All-Star has pitched will be pitching for his eighth MLB team. The 36-year-old right-hander spent the past two years with Oakland and finished with a 2.82 ERA in 2020.