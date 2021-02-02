Arrest warrant issued for Mesa road rage suspect from July

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to locate a man who’s suspected of pointing a gun at a driver and threatening to kill her during a road-rage incident in Mesa last year. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 23-year-old Michael Floris was driving on U.S. 60 in Mesa on July 11 when he allegedly aimed a handgun at a driver. They say Floris followed the woman off the highway and stopped his car in front of hers. Floris then exited his vehicle and approached her while allegedly pointing a gun and making death threats. The woman filmed the incident. Authorities believe Floris is living in southern California, but he has ties to the Phoenix and Las Vegas areas.