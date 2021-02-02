Skip to Content

Arrest warrant issued for Mesa road rage suspect from July

10:23 pm AP - Arizona News

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to locate a man who’s suspected of pointing a gun at a driver and threatening to kill her during a road-rage incident in Mesa last year. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 23-year-old Michael Floris was driving on U.S. 60 in Mesa on July 11 when he allegedly aimed a handgun at a driver. They say Floris followed the woman off the highway and stopped his car in front of hers. Floris then exited his vehicle and approached her while allegedly pointing a gun and making death threats. The woman filmed the incident. Authorities believe Floris is living in southern California, but he has ties to the Phoenix and Las Vegas areas.  

Associated Press

