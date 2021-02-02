Apaches’ fight over Arizona copper mine goes before US court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday from a group of Apaches that has been fighting a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona. Apache Stronghold recently sued the U.S. Forest Service to try to stop the agency from turning over a parcel of land to Resolution Copper. The group is seeking an injunction until a judge ultimately can determine who has rights to that land and whether mining would infringe on Apaches’ religious practices. The Forest Service says it’s doing what was mandated by Congress. The agency also contends the group doesn’t have standing to assert its claims because it’s not a federally recognized tribe.