Ex-Navajo Nation president dies of coronavirus complications

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Albert Hale, who served as one of the first presidents of the Navajo Nation, died Tuesday. He was 70. Tribal officials say Hale died of complications from the coronavirus. Hale was Navajo Nation president shortly after the tribe restructured its government to create a balance of power in the early 1990s. He was key to that effort as a lawyer and also championed autonomy for Navajo communities or chapters. Hale later went on to serve in the Arizona Legislature for more than 10 years. His family says his contributions were immense and impacted many people’s lives.