Man accused of setting bus seat on fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have arrested a man who allegedly lit a seat on a city bus on fire. They say 36-year-old Charles Ortiz has been booked into jail on suspicion of one count of arson of an occupied structure and one count of endangerment. According to court documents, Ortiz boarded the city bus about 11 a.m. last Saturday. The driver stopped the bus after he smelled smoke and saw Ortiz smoking a cigarette. When Ortiz refused to get off the bus, the driver called police. Arriving officers saw that the seat next to Ortiz had been burned. Police watched the surveillance video that allegedly showed Ortiz putting a pile of papers onto the seat next to him, squirting them with hand sanitizer and lighting them on fire.