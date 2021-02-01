Skip to Content

Man accused of calling Kingman school, making a bomb threat

4:03 pm AP - Arizona News

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Kingman say they have arrested for allegedly calling a school and making a bomb threat. They say 39-year-old Manuel Miguel Molines was booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and interfering with an education facility. Police responded to Kingman Middle School around 7 a.m. Monday about someone making a non-specific bomb threat. Officers searched the school and found nothing suspicious. A second call was received about 9 a.m. and a police school resource officer reported seeing a man walking away from the suspected source of the phone call. Police believe Molines made both calls, but his motive isn’t immediately known.

Associated Press

