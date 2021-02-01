Divided Senate OKs expanded tax funds for private schools

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate have approved a proposal greatly increasing the size of a program tax money to pay for private school tuition for foster children and students with disabilities. The Senate approved the proposal on a 16-14 party-line vote. It now goes to the House for consideration. GOP Sen. David Livingston’s Senate Bill 1041 would expand the cap on the smallest of the four tax credits used to provide scholarships. It would take the cap from $5 million to $20 million over three years.