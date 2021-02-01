Booker hits winning 3 in return as Suns edge Mavs 109-108

DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker hit 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his first game since Jan. 22 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108. The Suns trailed by 11 in the second half before winning their third straight, including a 111-105 victory at Dallas on Saturday when they trailed by 15 in the third quarter. The Mavericks dropped their sixth straight, their ninth loss in their last 11 games and their fourth straight defeat at home. Luka Doncic missed a 27-foot shot at the buzzer.