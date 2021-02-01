Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry CEO taking Texas job

PHOENIX (AP) — The longtime president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry is leaving to take a similar position with the Texas Association of Business. Glenn Hamer will remain in his role until Feb. 18 when an interim president and CEO will be named by the chamber’s board of directors. A nationwide search will be conducted for a successor. Hamer has been with the Arizona chamber since 2006. Throughout his 14-year tenure, chamber officials say Hamer focused on elevating Arizona’s international profile and was the state’s most vocal advocate for the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the successor agreement to NAFTA.