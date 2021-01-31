Man armed with homemade wooden spear shot by Glendale police

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say officers have shot and wounded a man armed with a homemade spear that had a pointed end. The name of the 23-year-old man wasn’t immediately released Sunday. Police say officers responded to a threatening 911 call Saturday night from a man who stated that he had a gun and “wanted to shoot cops.” Officers arrived on the scene just north of downtown Glendale and confronted a man matching the description. Police say the man started making threatening comments toward the officers and allegedly charged them with a wooden spear that was about 4 feet long. When the man ignored commands to drop the weapon, police say an officer fired several shots at the suspect. The man was rushed to a hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.