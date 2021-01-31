Indiana woman killed in bus rollover was vising son in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Indiana woman was visiting her son in Nevada when she died after a tour bus rolled over in northwestern Arizona. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, 53-year-old Shelley Ann Voges posted photos of homemade pierogies on her Facebook page on Jan. 20 to document a visit to her son’s apartment in Las Vegas. Voges and her husband, Hubert, were visiting from Boonville, Indiana, and her son, Justin Morris, requested the meal while she was there. Two days later, the three were on a Grand Canyon tour bus that rolled over about 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Mohave County sheriff’s officials said Voges was killed in the crash. Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries and 40 others were treated and released.