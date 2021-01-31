Armed man threatening authorities killed at Arizona resort

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a man who allegedly threatened deputies with a gun at a Paradise Valley resort has been fatally shot.

They say the incident occurred about 8 a.m. Sunday at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort. Paradise Valley police say they were serving a search warrant on several people and asked for assistance from the sheriff’s SWAT team after one man refused to exit the room and peacefully surrender.

They say two sheriff’s deputies entered the room and attempted to take the man into custody after several hours of negotiations. Authorities say the man confronted the deputies with a gun and was shot by the SWAT team.

Two other suspects were taken into custody without incident. The name of the man who was fatally shot wasn’t immediately released.