Arizona reports 5,025 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 5,025 additional COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services increased the state’s pandemic totals to 758,404 cases and 13,120 known deaths. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. Saturday’s update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showed Arizona continuing to lead the nation in average cases per capita over the last seven days but now ranking second to Alabama in coronavirus deaths.