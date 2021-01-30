Suns win 111-105 to hand Mavericks fifth straight defeat

DALLAS (AP) — Chris Paul had 27 points and 12 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-105. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who trailed by 15 in the second half. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder each scored 14 points. Dallas wasted a terrific performance by Luka Doncic, who scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter, including eight straight in a 12-0 run after the teams were tied at halftime. The Mavericks dropped their fifth consecutive game.