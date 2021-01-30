Store employee shot while chasing shoplifting suspect

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a person standing outside a hardware store shot and wounded a store employee while trying to shoot a shoplifting suspect being chased by the employee. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the shoplifting suspect who had run from the store was gone when police arrived while the person who shot the employee remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. She said the employee was taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious wound not considered life-threatening. No identities were released and Fortune said police were continuing to investigate the incident.