Martin scores 23 as Arizona State beats Stanford 79-75

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin had 23 points and six assists to lead five Arizona State players scoring in double figures as the Sun Devils beat Stanford 79-75. Josh Christopher added 15 points and Marcus Bagley, Jalen Graham and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 12 apiece for Arizona State (6-8, 3-5 Pac-12). Christopher hit a 3-pointer and Kimani Lawrence made two free throws to give to the Sun Devils a one-point lead with 1:46 to play. Michael O’Connell made a short jumper on the other end 29 seconds later but Lawrence was fouled as he made a layup and converted the three-point play before Verge hit two free throws to cap the scoring. Jaiden Delaire had 21 points and Oscar da Silva added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (10-6, 6-4).