Arizona Republican Party chair rejects election audit call

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who faces questions about her reelection, said the party lacks the structure to perform an audit of the election results, but said she welcomed input to improve future elections. Ward said in a radio interview with KFYI that there were “no complaints” about the results. Republican committeeman Trey Terry told KTAR-FM on Friday that no one complained because the actual vote totals weren’t released until Thursday. Sergio Arellano, a businessman who lost to Ward in a runoff election, asked for an audit of the results. He has yet to receive a response.