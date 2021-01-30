Skip to Content

Arizona regulators to weigh ban on trail cameras for hunting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona hunting regulators plan to consider banning motion-activated trail cameras for hunting. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the Game and Fish Commission is set to vote in March on a proposed rule that would not take effect before 2022. Supporters of a ban say animals can be deterred from using scarce water sources because so many people place and check on remote cameras. Opponents of a ban question whether it’d be enforceable. The proposal wouldn’t affect cameras used for scientific studies, wildlife viewing or other purposes unrelated to hunting.  

