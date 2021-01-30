Akinjo leads Arizona over Cal 71-50

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo had 13 of his 20 points in the second half and Arizona cruised a 71-50 win over California. The Wildcats won their fourth of the last five games and their ninth straight over the Golden Bears. Jordan Brown and Azuolas Tubelis added 12 points each, and Bennedict Mathurin scored 10. Cal, which lost its fourth in a row, made just two of its first 12 shots and missed nine straight shots during the second half. Matt Bradley had 21 points, making 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range.