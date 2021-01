LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 27 points and fifth-ranked UCLA weathered a second-half comeback try and beat Arizona State 60-57 at Pauley Pavilion. Osborne had her fifth straight game with 20 or more points. The sophomore guard is second in the Pac-12 with six 20-point games. Taya Hanson was Arizona State’s leading scorer with 12 points.