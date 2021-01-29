Homicide investigation underway in Kingman; two shot dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County sheriff’s deputies say they have opened a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of two men in north Kingman. One of the victims has been identified as 53-year-old Alois Vetter. Deputies haven’t released the name of the other 67-year-old victim. The sheriff’s office said Friday that 29-year-old Kaleb Stein called police about a shooting at his residence about 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Stein told investigators the two men came into his property and got into a verbal altercation about personal property, The altercation escalated before the two men were shot. Multiple handguns were recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made