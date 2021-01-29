GOP bills target Arizona voting laws after Trump’s loss

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature is considering a wide variety of bills to change the way Arizona conducts elections, including one that would allow lawmakers to overturn presidential election results. The measures moving through the House and Senate come after Democratic President Joe Biden won the state and former President Donald Trump baselessly questioned the results. Other measures range from purging people from the permanent early voting list to making it easier to recount election results. Republicans say their bills seek to boost trust in Arizona’s elections and ensure they run more smoothly. But Democrats and voting rights advocates say they’ll make it harder for people to vote.