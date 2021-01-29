Arizona reports 203 more virus deaths as toll passes 13,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, a national hot spot and the U.S. state with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate, has now reported over 13,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 203 additional deaths. The state also reported 5,028 additional confirmed virus cases, increasing the state’s totals to 748,260 cases and 13,022 deaths. Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths passed the 12,000 mark one week earlier. COVID-19 related hospitalizations and the state’s seven-day rolling averages of new known daily cases and daily deaths have slowed recently. But hospital officials this week urged Arizonans against becoming complacent about mask wearing and social distancing.