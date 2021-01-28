Suns snap 3-game skid, roll to 114-93 win over Warriors

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-93 on Thursday night. The Suns snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 with a 9-8 record. The Warriors fell to 10-9. Frank Kaminsky had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Suns in 25 minutes off the bench. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on 10 of 20 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.