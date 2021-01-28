Suit filed against Las Vegas bus company, driver over crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Thursday against a Las Vegas-based tour bus company and one of its drivers after last week’s crash that killed one person and critically injured three others. The bus with more than 40 people aboard rolled over last Friday in northwestern Arizona while headed to a Grand Canyon viewpoint on the Hualapai Reservation. The suit was filed by Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams on behalf of a Florida man and Alabama woman who were on the tour bus. It alleges the driver was negligent and traveling above the speed limit. Lawyers at Eglet Adams say the two plaintiffs suffered injuries and are seeking a jury trial in Nevada’s Clark County District Court.